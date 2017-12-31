It is quite appreciable to note that the federal government attaches due priority to bring the tribal people in the mainstream by introducing reforms in the FATA at the earliest possible. Main reforms which are based on the recommendations of Sartaj Aziz FATA Reforms Committee included FATA merger with the KP, extending jurisdictions of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to FATA replacing FCR and 3 per cent special grant for FATA out of the divisible pool of resources for its accelerated socio-economic uplift have already been considered and approved by the federal cabinet some months back and now legislation is in the final phase for its presentation in the National Assembly within next few days after ensuring consensus of all the stakeholders.

The Federal Cabinet in its meeting in Islamabad under chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has taken yet another step forward in this regard which is commendable. The Federal Cabinet has constituted an Implementation Committee to ensure proper, speedy and satisfactory implementation of the FATA reforms after the legislation on the subject sails through Parliament. The FATA Reforms Implementation Committee includes the Defence Minister, the Governor and the Chief Minister of KP and Commander Pakistan Army XI Corps among others.

The Committee will obviously ensure that the FATA Reforms are implemented by all concerned according to the satisfaction of the tribal people themselves more than anyone else and the tribal areas are brought to the mainstream and the tribal people start enjoying all constitutional, legal, financial and other rights like the people of other provinces. This is to wish the FATA Reforms Implementation Committee all success in its sensitive and important task.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

