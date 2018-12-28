Step afoot to bring reforms in Balochistan Board for ensuring quality education

Quetta

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBIS) Quetta Muhammad Yousaf Baloch Thursday said our vision is to bring reforms in Balochistan board for ensuring quality of education because it was only educational board of the province.

He said all necessary steps would be taken for annual examinations under cooperation of provincial government and adding that all decisions would be made on merit bases for ensuring addressing of educational related issues in the areas, said press release here.

Muhammad Yousaf Baloch mentioned various options are being considered to eliminate copying system across province in order to improve standard of knowledge for new generation.

He said strict directives were also issued to all section of boards’ staffs to ensure their attendance for provision of facilities to students who have com the department for addressing of their related issues of education from different remote areas, saying that they would not be more suffered any difficulties.

Mr, Yousaf further said elimination of copying system is imperative for uplifting of standard education and removal of backwardness in the area.

He also visited establishing examination hall in Balochistan Board where he discussed the students about their exams and urged them to focus their studies so that merit process would be improved for tackling of future challenges.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp