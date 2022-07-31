LIV Golf’s newcomer Henrick Stenson added to his lead ahead of the final round of the LIV Bedminster taking place at Trump National Golf Club.

The Swede followed up Friday’s 64 with a 2-under 69 on Saturday to stay on top of the leaderboard.

He leads another major champion, Dustin Johnson, by three strokes after an overall score of 9-under ahead of the final day.

Stenson is playing in his first LIV Golf event since making the jump to Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed rival league but it came at the cost of his Ryder Cup captaincy.

Round one co-leader Patrick Reed struggled to a 2-over 73 on Saturday, dropping into a tie for third with Carlos Ortiz and Talor Gooch at 5-under.

Despite holding a three-stroke lead on the individual leaderboard, the Majesticks GC – Stenson’s LIV Golf team – sits second on the team leaderboard, six strokes back of 4 Aces GC.

Three of the four members of the 4 Aces – Johnson, Reed, and Gooch – are in the top five on the leaderboard. The fourth member, Pat Perez, is tied for 35th.

Sunday’s round will mark the final of the 54-hole, no-cut event.

The winner on the individual leaderboard will receive $4 million, while the winning team will receive $3 million.

Henrik Stenson, if successful in winning the LIV Bedminster, will become a third different winner of the rebel league in the third consecutive event.