Steering Committee reviews preparations for IDEAS-2018

Staff Reporter

Commander Karachi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza chaired the First Steering Committee Meeting of IDEAS 2018 was held at Expo Center Karachi on Thursday, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) will be held from November 27 to 30, 2018 at the Expo Centre, Karachi.

According to Army’s media wing, the meeting was attended by Director General Defence Export Promotion Organization Major General Ahmed Mehmood Hayat, Mayer Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Home Secretary Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez, the representatives of relevant ministries, armed forces, law enforcement agencies and other relevant government departments.

International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a mega event in South Asia; biennially organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan.