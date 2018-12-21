Steel cutting ceremony of Type-054 A/P warship for Pak Navy

Islamabad

Steel Cutting ceremony of first war ship of Type 054 A/P Frigates Project, being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard China.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat said the accomplishment ushered new chapter in Pak-China friendship that had matured through the tests of times and remained steadfast in other domains, a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy said.

Both countries are bounded by the affinity of trust, compassion and commonality, he said. He lauded the concerted efforts made by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Shipbuilding Trading Company, China Ship Development & Design Center, Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard and PLA (Navy) in achieving the significant milestone of Steel Cutting ahead of the schedule.

Qian Jianping, Vice President CSSC on the occasion highlighted the significance of the project. He expressed the resolve to complete the project ahead of schedule to entire satisfaction of Pakistan Navy.

The ceremony was attended by Maj General Fan JianJun, Director of the Bureau of Equipment Technology Cooperation of Equipment Development Department of Central Military Commission, Rear Admiral Liu Hongwei, Deputy Director of the Equipment Department of PLA Navy, Zheng Wei from Ministry of National Defence, Duan Fengshuang President CSTC, Chen Wei Assistant Director General CSDDC, Chen Jian Liang Chairman HZ Shipyard, Pakistan government and Navy officials.

National anthems of People’s Republic of China and Islamic Republic of Pakistan were played at the occasion.

Once constructed, the warship will be one of the largest and technologically advanced platform of PN, which will strengthen Pakistan’s capability to respond to future challenges, maintain peace and stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region. It will also support Pakistan Navy’s initiative of securing seas for international shipping by patrolling distant waters through Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).—APP

