STEAM , NED to improve learning outcomes of govt schools’ students

STEAM Pakistan, a program of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MoFEPT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NED University of Engineering and Technology to improve the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) learning outcomes of students enrolled in government schools. The MoU aims to enable collaboration between universities, schools, and communities to impact mathematics and science learning experiences.

Under this partnership, students enrolled in government schools will visit NED University to learn about different fields of study and will also participate in engaging STEAM outreach activities such as Maths Circles, STEAM Clubs, Safeer or guest speaker sessions conducted by the university in their schools.

NED will also host students and teachers from the schools for competitions, talks, and teachers’ hubs sessions to further encourage interest and learning in STEAM. To improve STEAM learning outcomes in partner government schools, NED University will undertake several activities, that include conducting university tours for students, leading Safeer guest speaker sessions on STEAM, and hosting STEAM-a-thons.

The STEAM Pakistan program Policy Unit will provide technical support to NED University for these program activities. Additionally, the program will connect with relevant teams from other partner universities of STEAM Pakistan for sharing experiences and support. The MoU signing ceremony was held at NED University’s campus, and the event was attended by distinguished guests Dr. Sarosh Lodi, Vice Chancellor NED University; Ghazanfar Hussain, Registrar NED University; Dr. Saad Qazi, Dean of Electrical and Computer Engineering, NED

University; Dr. Fouzia Khan, Chief Advisor and Additional Secretary of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department and STEAM Pakistan Lead Salman Naveed Khan and Sana Kazi.