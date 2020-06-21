Steal Vanessa’s style with a bumbag by Poppy Lissiman

“Fashion Review”

Accessories can make or break an outfit and we have found just the piece for you. Worn by Vanessa Hudgens, this bumbag by Poppy Lissiman is super chic and stylish and it is a great addition to any accessory collection.

Whether you style it with a cute summer dress, denim jacket and sandals for a spring day, or go for the athleisure look like Vanessa, we think that this bag is a total must-have this season.

The double pocket, gold hardware and logo branding on the front makes this piece really unique and on-trend.