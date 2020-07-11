Steal Olivia’s style in a top by Palm Angels

A classic T-shirt is an absolute must-have in any woman’s wardrobe. Whether it’s a crisp white tee, a graphic print or a logo style, we think that a strong T-shirt collection is essential to chic dressing.

Showing us how it’s done is Olivia Attwood wearing this Palm Angels logo T-shirt and we are obsessed with everything about it.

The green colour and white logo contrast nicely against each other really making the sage shade pop. The high neckline and oversized fit also make this a really on-trend piece and it can easily be dressed up or down.