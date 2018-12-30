Steady growth registered in IT sector

Observer Report

Karachi

Information Technology (IT) sector continues to reach new heights with the Digital Pakistan Policy showing 2,000 IT companies and call centres, 300,000 English-speaking IT professionals, and 20,000 annually produced IT graduates. According to a report issued by Pakistan chapter of global technology company, SAP need to equip Pakistani youth with digital is increasingly felt in face of Pakistan’s Vision and steady advancement registered under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Pakistan’s employers increasingly need analytics, cloud, mobility, and social media skills to lead their digital business innovation, optimize costs, and transform customer experiences, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Saquib Ahmad said. Compilers of the report have particularly appreciated Pakistan government for its efforts to foster public, private, and academic partnerships to help youth acquire digital skills that employers need and can lead to youth job creation.

Recruiting employees with digital skills were identified to be a top three workforce strategy point, ranked by half (48 percent) of global employers. The SAP Young Professional Programme was also mentioned to have gained significant success in providing Pakistan’s young professionals with technology and business skills for the workplace of the future. Skills to drive digital transformation in organisations, Smart Cities, and nationwide vision of emerging Pakistan was registered to be particularly focused upon to help youth equipped with digital skills, said Ahmad.

SAP Young Professional Programme, run under its Training and Development Institute was identified to be enabling youth gain skills in the SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite solution, that provides resourcing and procurement and financial accounting. The participants were said to also develop “soft” skills in communication and presentation, social selling and interview techniques.

