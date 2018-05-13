Steady growth in population posing multiple challenges for development planners

Zubair Qureshi

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Sartaj Aziz cautioned against steady growth in country’s population at the rate of 2.4pc as documented in 2018 Census. “This has alarmed the government planners as it is much above the estimations that were being used for development planning earlier,” he said this while speaking at a reception in honour of President of Population Council, Julia Bunting(OBE), who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

Aziz was of the view that the government recognized the need to bring down the population growth rate to ensure sustainable development. “There is a need for better trained demographers, economists, and statisticians especially in the Planning Commission as we embark on the SDG 2030 agenda and for overall development planning”, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of Population Council in Pakistan for improving and expanding access to reproductive health, highlighting population issues, promoting capacity building and providing research based technical assistance.

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon also spoke on the occasion and said that BISP in collaboration with the Population Council and Punjab government will implement initiatives to meet the reproductive health needs of women.