Stay orders for ‘corrupt’ irks PAC

Public Accounts Committee of Parliament Chairman Noor Alam on Tuesday criticised the issuance of stay orders by courts on action against corrupt officers.

During a PAC huddle, Alam maintained that the committee worked for the country.

“What is the job of the courts? Issue stay orders to corrupt people?” he questioned.

The committee then summoned the attorney general for Pakistan at its next meeting for a briefing on the cases being heard by the courts.

While reviewing the audit report of the food security ministry, the body expressed its displeasure over lack of holding a departmental accounts committee meeting.