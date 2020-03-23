‘Stay home, remain safe’: Buzdar

The Punjab government has launched a province-wide mobile awareness campaign, ‘stay home, remain safe’ for safety from coronavirus on the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who inaugurated this drive at a ceremony held at CM Office on Monday.

The CM disclosed that this campaign is initiated in Lahore through a squad of 250 motorcycles and 50 rickshaws adding that a total of 850 motorcycles and 500 rickshaws will be engaged to create social awareness at union council level in the provincial metropolis.

This campaign will be run through 4130 motorcycles in the province and pamphlets will be distributed about precautionary measures, he added. Usman Buzdar emphasized that today’s Pakistan requires us to remain confined to our homes and people should follow the government’s instructions for safety from coronavirus.

He asserted that the government has taken every step for public safety and the challenge of coronavirus will be defeated with joint efforts. Pakistanis are a responsible nation who will fulfil their obligation of social distancing to avoid the agony of permanent parting, he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema MPA, secretaries of health and information departments and others.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 28th provincial cabinet meeting on March 24 to discuss 17-points agenda. The meeting will also be briefed about the situation arising in the wake of pervasive coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that shopping malls, bazaars, markets, private and public sector institutions, public transport, parks, restaurants and tourist-spots will remain closed for two weeks throughout the province to ensure safety from coronavirus.

He told that medical stores, karyana stores, fruit and vegetable markets, bakeries, mutton, chicken and milk shops as well as pharmacies will remain open throughout the province. Similarly, factories manufacturing and supplying eatables, medicines, medical equipment and necessary items will also remain open, he added. He stated that essential service providers including WASA, WAPDA and telecom companies will continue to work and Edhi and other welfare organizations are also permitted to continue their pro bono work. To a question, he replied that a committee headed by finance minister will present its recommendations to ameliorate the economic difficulties of daily wage earners in the cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow (March 24th).

The chief minister announced that line departments will perform their duties in case of any violation as section 144 is imposed in the province. He told that out of a total of 246 coronavirus patients in Punjab, 171 are quarantined in DG Khan. He thanked the people for abiding by the government appeal of staying at homes for two days, adding that it is the best way to avoid coronavirus. He also paid tributes to Pakistan Army, civil administration, medical staff and local bodies’ employees and media for performing their duties in this hour of trial. To another question, he said that food items are available in abundance; there is no shortage and supply-chain of eatables will remain to continue in Punjab.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA and secretaries of Information and Health departments were also present.