Stay at home, people in Salalah urged

Muscat

Although the effects of cyclone Mekunu in Dhofar region are receding, the public has been told to exercise caution while stepping out of their buildings. According to Lt Col Faisal al Hajri, Director of National Emergency Management Centre (NEMC), as a safety measure it is better remain indoors in their buildings or the place of stay.

“There are two reasons for it – safety and trying to preserving life. Usually after such a cyclone there is so much of risk and hazard of people driving through the wadis and walking around not knowing about holes that are covered by water, he told Observer.

“We recommend that people stay at home until we ensure safety. Secondly, we now give priority to response, rescue and technical teams who have to work on the roads, power, communication and so forth. They need to accelerate their operations and start the rehabilitation process. So the recovery process might take about 12 to 16 hours. After that the public will be free with their movement. We will update the public through various channels,” Lt Col Al Hajri said.

Regarding the situation in the storm-hit Salalah, the director said that all the emergency teams have been deployed to assess the situation and the damages the cyclone has left behind.

“The damages have been caused at various parts of the governorate of Dhofar. The high rising water level and flash flood and debris had disrupted the transportation system”, he said.

“Telecommunication although was excellent because we did not have any black outs but we had some effects on Dalkut and Rakhyut due to power loss that was maintained for safety reasons.—OO