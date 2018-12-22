Staff Reporter

Karachi

The 25th Executive Committee and Specialized Committees Meetings of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO-CCI) were successfully held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with participation of nine members’ countries. The Meetings were hosted by Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It is the first time in history that the statutory meetings of ECO-CCI held in any non-founding members country.

The meetings were also attended by Government officials of Uzbekistan, ECO Secretariat Cooperation Council of Turkic speaking States, Foreign Missions of ECO Countries in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. During the meetings, the Representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) emphasized on the sustainable development, cooperation, promotion of mutual trade and investment among ECO countries. FPCCI highlighted the intra-ECO trade related issues and their contribution in regional integration. At present, the intra-ECO trade is 7 to 8 percent in total trade of ECO region. FPCCI urged all the member states particularly Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan for taking significant and effective measures for the enhancement of intra-regional trade as these nations contributes 94 percent in trade of ECO region. FPCCI also stressed the member nations for early implementation of ECOTA (a preferential trade agreement), Agreement on Protection and Promotion of Investment (APPI), ECO Transit Trade Agreement, ECO Trade Facilitation Agreement, ITI and KTAI train, Iran Pakistan Gas pipeline, ECO Joint Stock market, ECO Visa sticker scheme etc.

