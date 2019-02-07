Status of Mothers in Islam

The Spirit Of Islam

Zara Irfan

MOTHERS are held in very high esteem in religion Islam. Islam gives mothers a status greater than that can be found in any other religion in the world. Mother is a blessing and a gift from Almighty Allah. The first word a baby utters is Mother in love and calls out loud no matter it is a happy or sad moment of its life. A mother loves her baby without any condition, bears pain with smile and sacrifices everything without any complaint. When the children grow up, it’s their responsibility to be kind with their parents, especially to their mother. Muslims are instructed to be kind, obedient and gentle to both parents. One should treat them with respect under all circumstances; obey them unless it is something that Allah (SWT) has forbidden. One should care for them in old age as they care for you as a child and give priority to their orders in all conditions.

The most amazing things about religion Islam is it gives mothers the highest position and commands children to be grateful, respectful, kind and obedience to their mothers. Mother’s rights are much more than father’s in Islam. There are many verses in the Holy Quran that show the importance of mothers in the life of Muslims: Allah Almighty says in the Noble Quran regarding respect to parents in these words: “Your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him and that you be kind to parents. Whether one or both of them attain old age in your life, say not to them a word of contempt, nor repel them, but address them in terms of honour. And out of kindness, lower to them the wing of humility and say, ‘My Lord! Bestow on them Your Mercy even as they cherished me in childhood.’” (Quran 17:23-24)

Mother’s status is much higher than father’s as stated in one of hadith of our beloved Prophet (SAW): Once a man came to the Holy Prophet (SAW) and said: “O Messenger of Allah! Who from amongst mankind warrants the best companionship from me?” He replied: “Your mothers.” The man asked: “Then who?” So He (PBUH) replied: “Your mothers.” The man then asked: “Then who?” So the Holy Prophet (PBUH) replied again: “Your mothers.” The man then asked: “Then who?” So He (SAW) replied: “Then your father.” (Bukhari) Narrated by Anas bin Malik (RA): The Holy Prophet (SAW) said, “The biggest of Al-Kabeer (the great sins) are (1) to join others as partners in worship with Allah, (2) to murder a human being, (3) to be undutiful to one’s parents (4) and to make a false statement” (Bukhari)

Allah (SWT) says in the Holy Quran: “We have enjoined on man and woman kindness to parents; but if they (either of them) strive (to force) thee to join with Me anything of which thou hast no knowledge, obey them not’” (Quran, 29:8) In another verse, Almighty Allah says: “We have enjoined on man and woman (to be good) to his/her parents; show gratitude to Me and to thy parents; to Me is (thy final) Goal. If they (parents) strive to make thee join in worship with Me things of which thou hast no knowledge, obey them not; yet bear them company in this life with justice (and consideration) and follow the way of those who turn to Me (in love)” (Quran, 31:14-15) The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “Your Heaven lies under the feet of your mothers.” (Nasai)

Narrated by Asma bint Abu Bakr that “during the Treaty of Hudaibiyah, her mother, who was then pagan came to see her from Makah. Asma informed the Messenger of Allah Prophet (PBUH) of her arrival and also that she needed help. He (SAW) said: Be good to your mothers.” (Muslim) The importance of serving one’s mother is more than Jihad as stated in hadith: A man came to Allah’s Messenger (SAW) and said: “O Messenger of Allah! I want to go out and fight (in Jihad) and I have come to ask your advice.” He (PBUH) said: “Do you have a mother?” He said: “Yes.” Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “Then stay with her, for Paradise is beneath her feet.” (Sunan Nisai) In short, always show gratitude towards your mothers. Be kind to your mothers and never express annoyance even if they is doing something annoying. Do not repel her, speak softly and pray for her. May Allah Almighty give us the ability to understand and obey His command! Ameen.

