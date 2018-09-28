Statements of all prosecution witnesses in Al-Azizia corruption reference recorded

ISLAMABAD : All prosecution witnesses in the Al-Azizia corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif completed recording their statements in an accountability court on Friday.

Judge Accountability Court II, Arshad Malik heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former prime minister.

As the hearing began, Nawaz’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, submitted a request for the former premier’s exemption from appearing for hearing. The request was accepted by the court after which NAB investigation officer Mehboob Alam recorded his statement.

Following this, the court summoned Alam for cross-examination on October 2 (Tuesday) and adjourned the hearing of the case.

NAB has presented 22 witnesses, including operation managers of various banks and Panamagate JIT head Wajid Zia, in the case till date.

Meanwhile, the accountability court summoned Zia in the Flagship Investment reference and adjourned its hearing till October 1 (Monday).

It is worth to mention that the trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 06, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

On July 10, the Supreme Court granted another six-week extension for Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir to conclude the remaining corruption references against Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

