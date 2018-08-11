Statement on the attack at Chinese convoy in Balochistan, Pakistan

The Chinese Government has always attached great importance to the security of the Chinese companies and citizens in Pakistan. The Embassy and Consulates General of China in Pakistan strongly condemn the violent attack in Balochistan today, and express our sincere sympathy to the injured from both countries. The Embassy of China in Pakistan and Consulate General of China in Karachi have activated the emergency response mechanism immediately after the attack, maintained close communication with Pakistani side. The Chinese side has requested the relevant Pakistani Departments to investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and take further effective measures to ensure the security of the Chinese institutions and citizens in Pakistan.

