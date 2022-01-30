State will take action for blood spilt by terrorists: Fawad Bilawal, Maryam incapable of running country

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said there would be a reckoning from the state in the form of action against those responsible for spilling blood after a recent spate of attacks in Balochistan.

Ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces’ checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech district on Wednesday. That incident was followed two days later by twin bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti that martyred three Levies Force personnel along with a Bugti clan elder. Two of the soldiers from the ten martyred belonged to Jhelum.

While addressing a press conference during a visit to the city, Chaudhry said, “We have retaliated before and will fully take action again and not one drop of blood of our children will be wasted. Bodies of young soldiers were felled here,” adding that there would be a “reckoning” from the state for the spilt blood.

He said a clear message should be sent to those who conspired to break the country that Pakistan was meant to exist till the end of times and anyone who desired otherwise should get rid of the notion.

Extending his condolences to the families of the martyred, Chaudhry said there was a “deep conspiracy” behind the situation in Balochistan, adding that “there is no doubt there is a foreign hand behind this violence.”

“We have defeated enemies before and are fully prepared today as well.” The information minister said there were two forms of violence present, religious and separatist, with both posing threats if their demands weren’t met. He added countries and states could not run like this.