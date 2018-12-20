State terrorism continues in IoK

Reema Shaukat

KASHMIR which is our jugular vein is in continuous state of haemorrhage.

Unfortunately, BJP government in India in assistance with RSS has fostered its agenda of IoK’s complete integration into India. Though legal experts of India and IoK High Court have clarified the permanent status of Article 370 of Indian Constitution, BJP’s agenda of division is still on the table. In this regard, BJP is in hot pursuit of Mission 44+ in IOK and its Army in occupied Kashmir has made the life of Kashmiris more terrible and awful.

A new uprising was launched by the youth of IoK after the killing of Burhan Wani, a 22 year old commander of Hizbul Mujahideen who was killed during a gun battle with Indian forces. A widespread protest against his brutal killing has blown up all Kashmir. Kashmiris are demanding their right of self-determination and Kashmiri youth particularly seem more active and passionate in achieving freedom from Indian forces. The spirit of Kashmiri youth by wrapping up the dead body of Burhan Wani in Pakistani flag shows how obsessed they are to become integral part of Pakistan. History shows that how fearful this passionate Kashmiri youth makes Indian scared of their zeal and passion for Pakistan. Finding no way out to suppress their voices for freedom, Indian Army just uses violence and torture to keep them numb. Not only Kashmiri youth but innocent children, men, women and old aged people have suffered brutality at the Indian armed forces hands. Oppression and tyranny on Kashmiris include widespread killings, rapes, shoot at sights, slaughtering and killing Kashmiri youth in detention centres while keeping them in custody and make them bear inhumane torture.

Recently, a new wave of ferocity by Indian army has staged again in Kashmir. Indian army during the past few months has caused havoc in the life of Kashmiris. Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred eleven Kashmiri youths in Pulwama district. Three youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district. While the killing of the three youth triggered massive demonstrations in the area. Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing eight more youth and injuring over 250 others. Intense clashes were witnessed between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel. The occupation authorities snapped mobile internet services in Srinagar, Badgam, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian and Kulgam districts to prevent people from sharing information about the prevailing situation of the territory.

To deter Kashmir freedom movement, every time Indian Army comes up with new coercion but still they are unable to break the will and determination of Kashmiris. The uprising which is very resilient and sanguine after death of Burhan Wani since 2016, has become nightmare for Indian army in Kashmir. So time and again, brutal acts come forward either by use of pellet guns on innocents without discrimination of gender and age or direct attack on people using chemical weapons or other arsenal. Despite, a lot of criticism, Indian forces use pellets on Kashmiris. Pellet guns shoot over 500 small lead balls, and thus severely injure multiple protesters at once. Pellet guns, introduced in 2010 by Indian Army to control protests in Indian Occupied Kashmir, have been regularly used by law enforcement agencies in the valley, leaving victims partial and, sometimes, completely blind. Usually used for hunting animals, pellet guns fire a cluster of small, round-shaped pellets, which resemble iron balls, with high velocity. A pellet gun cartridge can contain up to 500 such pellets. When the cartridge explodes, the pellets disperse in all directions. While pellets are less lethal than bullets, they can cause serious injuries, and even loss of sight, if they hit the eye. Year 2016 was worst for Kashmiris because of use of pellets on them but this year 2018 has so far taken 600 plus lives in IoK.

The Kashmir Movement is not time bound but it comprises decades old struggle for freedom. This struggle has paid huge price in terms of human lives. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown. According to Amnesty International, since 1989, there have been deaths of 98,274 innocent Kashmiris, 94,180 custodial killings, 117,345 arrests and 106,030 destructions of houses. Indian brutal security forces have orphaned over 107, 520 children, widowed 22,796 women and gang raped 10,135 women and this number is increasing day by day. It is unfortunate that Kashmiri freedom voices go unheard on international forums. Though Pakistan has always supported Kashmir cause and will continue to do so through all diplomatic channels. But it raises a big question for claimers of biggest democracy in the world India, that where their democratic ethics are placed in case of Kashmir. Use of force or militant acts is never going to bring the desired results for India in Kashmir rather it is strengthening the resolve and firm belief of Kashmiris to be part of Pakistan soon. As it was well said by Joel Salatin, “When faith in our freedom gives way to fear of our freedom, silencing the minority view becomes the operative protocol”.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp