State responsible for stopping horse-trading: Imran Says didn’t join politics to know prices of ‘aloo, tamatar’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that he did not join politics to know the prices of “aloo and tamatar,” but decided to become a politician for the sake of the country’s youth.

Addressing a rally in Hafizabad, he said that 25 years ago, he decided to join politics for the sake of the country’s youth, adding that he had no personal gains from doing so as he already had everything in life that a person could dream of.

“If we want to become a great nation, we will have to support the truth, and this is what I have been preaching for the last 25 years.”

The premier promised the people of Punjab that his government would work on the development of the province, something which he claimed would be “unprecedented” in the country’s history.

“This country will break records in terms of development in the next one-and-a-half years,” he claimed.

The premier then talked about transforming Pakistan into an exemplary welfare society, based on the model of the State of Madinah.

“I formed Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority so that every Pakistani child becomes aware of the life and teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and stay on the path of the truth.”

The prime minister talked about the educational system of Pakistan and explained why his government decided to implement the Single National Curriculum.

“In a bid to develop this nation, we first worked on the Single National Curriculum and then introduced 2.6 million merit-based scholarships for the youth of the country,” he said.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Vice Chairman PTI and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI top leadership including Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Shaukat Bhatti, MNA, and others were present.

Imran said that for the first time in Pakistan, the PTI-led government will be building two technology universities so that country can also be at the forefront when it comes to technological innovations and inventions.

“Despite having the talent, we are unable to come up with technological inventions and are forced to purchase technology from abroad as we don’t have the universities here that could educate and train students,” he said.

Imran said he was unfazed by the opposition’s attempts to de-seat him through the no-trust move, saying the nation will witness that the “three rats who have united to dislodge the government will eventually get preyed upon” themselves.

He recalled that some 20 EU ambassadors had questioned him in the past on his stance of opposing drone attacks.

“I asked them whether they will allow Pakistan to launch a drone attack at a Pakistan-based terrorist sitting in London for 30 years who has been involved in several killings in Karachi, the capital of Sindh,” he alleged.

Imran said he would not appease anyone or opt for a foreign policy that resulted in the country’s interest being compromised.

He called out JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for maintaining silence on US drone strikes in Pakistan between 2008 and 2018, saying those leaders never spoke for the rights of Pakistan.