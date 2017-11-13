State and Politics of Pakistan

Dr Muhammad Khan

The most common and frequent rhetoric, the people of Pakistan listen from almost all political parties in Pakistan is; ‘We have given numerous sacrifices for democracy and political process in Pakistan, therefore, will not let the democratic process derailed. This is essentially significant that Pakistan should have a democracy and political system, as envisioned by its founding fathers. Tracing the history, one would learn that father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was a champion of democracy and rule of law. During his speech at Kingsway Hall, London in 1946, Quaid-e Azam clearly defined democracy and Islam; “Democracy is in the blood of Muslamans who look upon complete equality of man. I give you an example. Very often when I go to a mosque, my chauffeur stands side by side with me. Muslamans believe in fraternity, equality and liberty”. On another occasion, at the All India Muslim League Session held at Lucknow in 1916, he said, “there are no people in the world who are more democratic even in their religion than the Muslamans.”

Putting into a perspective, democracy comes from the ancient Greek word demos, which means common people. Democracy first appeared in the city-state of Athens, during classical antiquity where, Cleisthenes is referred to as “the father of Athenian democracy” Democracy is therefore can be defined as the rule of people. It is ‘system of government in which the citizens exercise power directly or elect representatives from amongst themselves to form a governing body; the parliament. It is a form of government; of the people, by the people and for the people. Any government and particularly a democratic government, comes from the people has many responsibilities and obligations towards those who the elected them, the common people, the masses. Indeed, there are three basic responsibilities of a government towards its people. The first responsibility of a government is to protect its people and the state. For this purpose, the government has a host of institutions, whose efficiency has to be ensured by the government in the best national interests, catering for the needs of people and the state without considering its political affiliations or self-interests.

The second prime responsibility of a government is; to provide; goods and services that individuals cannot provide individually for themselves. Government in this conception is the solution to collective action problems, the medium through which citizens create public goods that benefit everyone, but that are also subject to free-rider problems without some collective compulsion. A more expansive concept of government as provider is the model of a social welfare state: government can cushion the inability of citizens to provide for themselves, particularly in the vulnerable conditions of youth, old age, sickness, disability and unemployment due to economic forces beyond their control.

The third and most important role of the government is; to invest in talent of its people, particularly the youth. This investment starts from education, particularly the basic education. But, even well-educated citizens, however, cannot live up to their full potential as creative thinkers and makers unless they have resources to work with. If government really wishes to invest in citizen talent, it will have to provide the same kind of products and platforms where citizens can shop intelligently and efficiently for everything from health insurance to educational opportunities and later provision of job opportunities to become useful and productive citizens. This has to be across-the-board without discrimination. In the later stages, the government investment will have to recognize and address the changing needs of citizens for a better relationship between state and society. These measures will lead towards a harmonious society; internally prosperous and coherent, not allowing a single opportunity for exploitation by external forces.

While putting into a debate the application of above mentioned traits of democracy, rule of law and responsibilities towards state and society of successive governments in Pakistan, one would learn that there is nothing worthwhile in the credit of any government on these accounts. The people of Pakistan and their welfare has never been a priority for the ruling class of Pakistan. Democracy has been used as a tool for the attainment of power in Pakistan. The dividends of democracy and democratic norms have never reached those, who vote for the elected representatives. The sacrifices, politicians of mainstream political parties generally refer to for the promotion and upholding democracy in Pakistan is indeed meant for grabbing the power or an instrument for reaching over to power houses of politic, and then they do everything against democratic norms and even putting at stake the state at time! The most significant aspect is that none of the mainstream political party has democracy within the party; a worst form of autocracy or else dictatorship. There is hereditary politics in Pakistan, where white hair old political workers (well-read with political experience) have to submit and bow before a juvenile of that hereditary political family. In most of the cases, these teenage politicians do not know what they are talking about.

Respecting the rule of law is the basic responsibility of all, including ruling class. But, the ruling class in Pakistan feel free of any constitutional bondage and following of the rule of law. They have the audacity and courage to question the decisions of superior courts, once their follies are exposed. With all these ills and evils in the current political system of Pakistan, there is a serious need for the reconciliation at the level of; state, society, educational institutions, intelligentsia, media, the think-tanks and a soul searching among the visionary political forces. The sooner we put it into a debate with the constructive objective of bringing reforms at the implementation stage, better it would be. At this critical juncture of its 70 years history with looming regional and global rivalries, Pakistan cannot afford a political debacle and an internal instability.

“The Quaid had desired that each one of us should realize the great ideals of human progress, social justice, equality and fraternity, which constitute the basic cause of the birth of Pakistan and also the limitless possibilities of evolving an ideal social structure of our State.”

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]

Related