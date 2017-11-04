State of Pakistan Economy

Karachi

Dr. Kaiser Bengali the noted economist and scholar been a Distinguished Lecturer to the faculty of Barrett Hodgson University shared his views on the challenges faced by the economy of Pakistan and the options available to the economic planners. He contended that Pakistan faces the dual challenge of the dollar and the rupee gaps. The dollar gap refers to the difference between exports and imports and the rupee difference pertains to the revenue received by the government and the expenditure incurring against that revenue. Dr. Bengali showed through facts and figures that over the last four years Pakistan has imported more than what it exported. For every dollar of its export, it imported $1.93 worth of goods. By the same token, our tax revenue does not cover our total expenditure. For the fiscal year 2013-14, our tax revenue barely covered 50% of our expenditure.—PR