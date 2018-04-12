State-of-the-art ‘Pakistan Park’ to be established at Quaid’s Mausoleum

National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) will soon implement the idea of establishing a state-of-the-art “Pakistan Park” in the premises of Quaid Mausoleum in Karachi which will provide a glimpse of all the province. This was announced by Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui during a media interaction on Wednesday here at National Book Foundation (NBF).

“Pakistan Park” will provide the visitors a visual insight into cultural and social aspects and traditions of all the provinces, giving pictorial overview of the whole country. “This Park will be like a Mini Pakistan”, he said.

The newly created division has taken strong and result oriented initiatives to reactivate all the 12 departments working under it.

Listing the initiatives taken by his division, Irfan Siddiqui revealed that the division has started work on PC-I of the National Museum of Pakistan which will pave the way to realize the dream of creating a national level museum in federal capital to house thousands of antiquities, representing country’s rich cultural heritage. The work on the design of National Museum of Pakistan, to be built on 3.24 acres land adjacent to Lok Virsa, has been completed. Irfan Siddiqui also announced that a new auditorium will be inaugurated at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) this month while new offices of PAL are also being established in the remote areas of Dadu, Gilgit, Muzzarafabad and FATA to expand the scope of literary activities in the country.—APP

Related