State-of-the-art E-Library opened for public

Rawalpindi

The state-of-the-art, E-Library established here in Nawaz Sharif Park has been opened for public said Chief Librarian, E-Library Rawalpindi Sher Afzal Malik. Talking to APP, he informed that the Punjab government in an effort to promote reading and trend of research, initiated opening E-libraries in different cities across the province.

These libraries were basically designed to attract more readers and making provision of data hassle-free. Even for more detailed and in-depth research, the libraries would provide access intricate material without any licensing restrictions, associated costs and free of copyright.

Upon Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, Information Technology Board Punjab is setting up E-libraries in 20 districts of the province, he added.

As many as 30 laptops have been installed here with five tablets to facilitate the visitors of all age groups particularly students, he said adding, the E-Library would have a comprehensive data base comprising thousands of authentic books and over 10,000 E-books, magazines and publications. Initially, there would be one shift here but, later on, it would be run in double shifts, he informed. The Library building has been constructed at a beautiful place in Nawaz Sharif Park.—APP