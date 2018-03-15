State Life has active marketing force of over 200,000

Quetta

State Life Insurance Corporation, Principal Office, Karachi was visited by Federal & Provincial Officers participating in the 25th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) in ‘The National Institute of Management (NIM), Quetta’ headed by Khawaja Shaukat Hussain, Chief Instructor on March 13, 2018 as part of their inland study tour.

The Executive Director, Ghufran Memon briefed the participants that State Life Insurance Corporation formed under the LINO 1972. The institution obtains its revenue from three sources which includes Premium, Investment Income and rental income.

The overall annual income reached Rs154 billions. The Corporation paid Rs38 billion in the form of claims to its policyholders. It is the only Corporation in Insurance sector which has a unique and outstanding rating of AAA in the life Insurance industry. Further, State Life distributes its actuarial surplus @97.5% to its policyholders and the total assets of SLIC reached Rs830 billion.

State Life has an active marketing force of more than 200,000, covering more than 20 million people through individual life, group insurance and health insurance. Thus, in terms of number of persons, it is the leading insurance Company in Pakistan.—PR