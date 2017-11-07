All state institutions on one page: Ahsan

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Monday claimed the government has overcome energy crisis and 10,000 megawatts of power will be added to the national grid by May 2018 ridding the country of the load shedding. In an informal chat with the journalists after inaugurating NADRA’s Mega and Executive Centre here the Interior minister further claimed there was no tension among the “institutions” and they are on the same page.

“The Operation Rad ul Fasaad has broken the back of terrorists and all state institutions are on the same page against terrorism”. Ahsan maintained adding before the start of military operation Pakistan was hostage to terrorists as there was not a single day when five to six people were not martyred. “But today the terrorists target innocent civilians in one-off incidents”. “We rose to the challenge and almost eliminated terrorism in the country, today terrorists have been restricted; terrorism, extortion and target killings have been decreased by 80 to 90 per cent and even our enemies admit that Pakistan has eradicated terrorism.” The interior Minister said.

Dubbing the call from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for early dissolution of the assemblies as uncalled for, the Interior Minister said all the political parties should ensure timely elections for the transfer of power. The interior minister said that unfortunately a few people were spreading disappointment among the people of Pakistan for their political motives, adding that these people wanted to deprives people of their sect-confidence.

Ahsan also castigated the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah for suggesting to hold the elections on the basis of old census figures. “His demand is immature”. The Interior Minister said and added that speaking of delaying the polls was like playing with fire.