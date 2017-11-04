State institutions must mend their ways: Rabbani

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said on Friday that under the current circumstances, it was necessary that all state institutions mended their ways.

During a debate in the upper house of the parliament on the jurisdictions of institutions, Rabbani said it was futile to discuss over the issue and now the Senate had to lead the way.

“It’s up to the parliament to show the way to the others,” he remarked.

“Senators have already set an example by allowing themselves to be held accountable,” he added.

“There’s no time to debate over the jurisdictions of state institutions. They will have to start moving in the right direction themselves.”

Participating in the debate, Senator Azam Moosakhel said there should be one institution for the accountability of the others.

“The country has spent more time under dictatorship and that’s why the parliament is weak,” he noted.

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) needs to work within its limits and civilians don’t need a certificate of patriotism from Rawalpindi,” he added.

Senator Nisar Mohammad Khan said the supremacy of the parliament was actually the executive having the upper hand and vice versa.

“It’s a sign of weakness to remain quiet on something that’s wrong,” he added.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain pointed out that the jurisdictions of the state institutions were set by the parliament. However, he added, the parliament had been unable to amend Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

“The judiciary can’t be held responsible for the parliament not exercising its authority to amend the Constitution,” he maintained. “The lawmakers have to exercise their authority because the parliament is the mother of all institutions.”

Former PM Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in July this year under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution for his failure to disclose his ‘un-withdrawn receivables, constituting assets’ in his nomination papers filed ahead of the 2013 general elections.

Under Article 62(1)(f), a person cannot qualify as a member of the national or provincial legislatures, if they were not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ – truthful and trustworthy.