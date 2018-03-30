State institution must assist ECP in conducting free, fair polls: Baloch

ISLAMABAD : Jamaat e Islami Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, who is also Secretary General of the MMA, has said that the Election Commission was responsible for all the issues related to the elections and all state institutions were bound to assist the ECP in this task under the constitution.

He was talking to the media in the city on Thursday.

Liaqat Baloch said that there was no hurdle in the general elections now and neither the judiciary nor the government had any authority to delay the elections. He said that any such step would be detrimental to the national interests and democracy.

He said that under article 224 of the constitution, on the expiry of the term of the assemblies, elections must be held within sixty days. He said that the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, besides the Chief Ministers of the provinces and provincial opposition leaders were required to recommend the names of the care takers to the President and the Governors who were to take the final decisions. He added that the care taker government was supposed to handle routine matters.

Meanwhile, Liaqat Baloch contacted MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rahman by phone and apprised him of the recommendations of the high level consultation of the religious alliance. He said that the list of the members of the provincial councils was at final stage after which the schedule for the provincial elections of the MMA would be announced. He was confident that the MMA would achieve good results in the next elections and bring good tidings for the Islam loving people.

Orignally published by NNI