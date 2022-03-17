State files case against the acquittal of Qandeel’s murderer

By
Web Desk
-
22

Islamabad: State has decided to intervene in the case of the cold-blooded murder of model Qandeel Baloch and has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the acquittal decision by Lahore High Court of Waseem, the prime suspect and brother of Qandeel Baloch.

The news was confirmed by the Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari on Thursday, who said in a tweet that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to stand for the protection of the rights of women and girls.

She also said that the apex court of Pakistan had a golden opportunity to set an important precedent in cases of such brutal murders.

Previous articleSaudi backed golf league releases schedule
Next articleEvery noteworthy stat from Pakistan’s memorable draw against Australia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR