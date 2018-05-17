State challenges Imran’s acquittal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Advocate General Islamabad Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Wednesday challenged the anti-terrorism court’s acquittal of Imran Khan in the torture case of a senior police officer during the 2014 sit-in.

The petition maintains that Imran is among the prime accused in the torture case of Senior Superintendent of Police Asmatullah Junejo during the police operation to push back protesters during the 2014 sit-in organised by Imran and Dr Tahirul Qadri.

Jahangiri filed the petition on behalf of the State of Pakistan in the Islamabad High Court.

The petition states that the impugned judgment was passed without keeping all evidence in consideration.