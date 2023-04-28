State Bank responds to discontinuation rumors of Rs75 currency note

KARACHI – Pakistan’s central bank issued a Rs75 commemorative banknote featuring national heroes to mark the country’s 75 years of independence, but people are facing issues with the use of the latest currency note in transactions.

The issue sparked all kinds of rumors including the discontinuation of green and white currency note.

Amid the rumors, State Bank issued a statement, saying it has no such plans to discontinue the Rs75 currency bill. The spokesperson of the central bank mentioned that the Rs75 note is fully acceptable for all kinds of transactions like other currency notes.

SBP spokesperson cleared the air that rumors being circulated on social media about its discontinuation are absolutely baseless and unfounded.

He maintained that the Rs75 note is a limited edition note and has no expiration date. Besides the transactions, it can also be exchanged for other denominations at any time.

Let it be known that the Rs75 note featuring the portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was first rolled out last year to commemorate the 75th Independence Day.