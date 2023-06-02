State Bank extends deadline for redemption or encashment of withdrawn prize bonds

LAHORE – State Bank of Pakistan has extended the deadline for redemption or encashment of withdrawn bearer prize bonds of Rs7500, Rs15,000, Rs25,000, and Rs40,000 denominations till June 30, 2023.

Through a tweet, the SBP has urged the public to visit any SBP field office or commercial bank branch to exchange or encash these bearer prize bonds.

“The Federal government has given another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds redeemed/encashed by June 30, 2023. Earlier, the government had fixed deadline of June 30, 2022, for the redemption/encashment of these prize bonds, however, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed a final opportunity has been given for encashment of prize bonds till 30th June 2023”, the SBP press release reads.

The public can avail the options of encashment of these bonds at face value, conversion to premium prize bonds of Rs25,000 or Rs40,000 and replacement with special savings certificates or defense savings certificates.

The general public holding these bonds is encouraged to avail this final opportunity. These prize bonds will not be encashed or exchanged after the expiry of the extended deadline, thereby rendering them worthless.