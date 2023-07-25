KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan, its allied offices and financial institutions will remain closed from July 28 to July 29, Friday to Saturday, being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 A.H).

The central bank will resume working on Monday, June 1 as Sunday is a weekly holiday.

Earlier this month, the government announced public holidays on the occasion of Ashura. As per the notification, 28 and 29 July will be observed as public holidays on account of the 9th and 10th Muharram.

Ashura is a significant religious observance, particularly among Shiites while the event holds different meanings and practices depending on the sect and cultural practices of the Muslims observing it.