State Bank announces bank holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2023

KARACHI – Pakistan’s central bank and its branch offices across the country will be closed for five days on account of Eidul Fitr 2023.

State Bank notified that all commercial banks will remain closed from April 21st to 25th for Eidul fitr – the major Islamic festival in Muslim-majority countries.

The celebrations for the Islamic festival depend on when the new moon is sighted by moon-sighting authorities.

Earlier, the federal government had announced five-day holidays for people as people are preparing for festivities that marks the end of the holy month of fasting.

It was reported that government might extend the Eid holidays to six days instead of the already approved five days, but there’s no official announcement about the extension.

Earlier, Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the nation this year on Saturday, April 22.

Mufti said the birth of the moon is expected to take place on April 20 at 9:13 am local time, and added that the age of the crescent at sunset will be less than 10 hours on the evening of 29th Ramadan. A new moon has to be at least 19 hours at the time of sunset [at the place of observation] to be sighted.

He said the weather is expected to be clear in all most areas of Pakistan and cited very thin chances of a moon sighting on the eve of April 20. The South Asian nation is expected to observe 30 days of fasting this year.

Eidul Fitr is one of the two major Islamic festivals that marks the culmination of the Holy Month of Ramadan, during which Muslims all over the world observe fast, and pray.