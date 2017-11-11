State-of-the-art medical facilities to be provided to capital’s residents

Staff Reporter

Islamabad has attained a hallmark, to register the city in the Healthy City Programme network. World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Pakistan had fully supported the initiative and said that it will be a game changer in the present scenario of health systems.

Mayor stressed upon the need for intense oral collaboration and joint efforts by all the departments of CDA. He reflected his firm commitment to lead the programme and said that no approach will be left behind to make it a success.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that in order to provide state of the art medical facilities in the city, MCI is taking different steps and inclusion in Healthy city program of World Health Organization is a matter of honour for Islamabad. Under this program, state of the art medical and allied facilities would be provided to all residents of the city particularly the population residing in the rural areas of the city and low paid residents.

On this occasion Dr. Assai Ardakani, representative of WHO in Pakistan appreciated that initiative of MCI and said that he unconditional and continuous support extended by the organization to initiate healthy city program in the beautiful capital of Pakistan is laudable step. He said that under the leadership of Mayor of Islamabad this program will surely bring its fruit in the city.

Dr. Hasan Orooj, D.G Health Services, during his detailed presentation showed the demographic and socio economic statistics. He said that Islamabad under CDA comprises of 35% rural villages 14-20% slum areas in addition to planned urban sectors. He also showed the study that was concluded in the year 2013 and its major findings. The objections of the study were to ascertain the status with reference to (1) socio demographic (2) economics (3) health (4) environment and (05) behavioral indicators.