Salim Ahmed

The Managing Director Engro Foods Ltd Mr Ali Ahmad Khan inaugurates state-of-the art Lecture Hall renovated by Engro Foods at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS Lahore here of Thursday in City Campus Lahore.

UVAS & Engro Foods have already signed an MoU for the promotion of science-based linkages between academia and industry offering mutual good to both entities and help to address challenges and create opportunities for the well-being of society.