State-of-the art Lecture Hall opened

The Managing Director Engro Foods Limited Ali Ahmad Khan inaugurated a state-of-the art Lecture Hall renovated by Engro Foods at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS Lahore.

UVAS & Engro Foods have already signed an MoU for the promotion of science-based linkages between academia and industry offering mutual good to both entities and help to address challenges and create opportunities for the well-being of society.

Engro Foods and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences agreed to further strengthen mutual beneficial relationship to provide financial and technical assistance to the talented students in terms of merit scholarship.