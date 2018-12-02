Stashed assets abroad!!

The scribe finds it difficult from where to start penning on the subject title! Anyhow, depending upon Finance Minister’s statement some time back, in the National Assembly that Pakistan has to sign an agreement with Switzerland to get information about those citizens’ stashed assets {approximately $200b} in Swiss banks. Pakistan has already signed the Multilateral Convention on Tax Matters with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on September 14, 2016. Analysts believe that if Pakistan recover all looted assets and utilize it honestly, the country can break begging bowl – forever – which is running upward with each passing day.

No need, for signing agreements with other countries. It’s waste of time and money also. Scribe intends to suggest measures for bringing back stashed-wealth easily: (a) prepare laws for cuffing/hanging the corrupts, adulterators, looters and dishonest persons – on the lines of Madina Model Governance, (b) built ‘Gallows Stand’ in D-Chowk, (c) appear (first) Head of State personally before court of law and if declared ‘honest’ then, Government should arrest (instantly) all well-proved looters of national wealth, (d) seize well-proved ‘stashed-holders assets’ and declare (No, No..) for further appealing chance, (e) permit to culprits 30-day-only for bringing back looted-money, and after that start hanging to non-respondents. After hanging of only-one-culprit, others will bring back themselves surely. Even then, if target is not achieved, sure, all citizens will contribute maximum assets towards this sacred cause. Certainly, acting upon above few lines, Pakistan will be able to bring back not only $200b from Swiss banks, but also, other assets, from around the globe. This is the best recipe for bringing back stashed assets and breaking of begging bowl forever, for building ‘Naya Pakistan’.

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

