Start early dialogue with Pakistan: Mehbooba to Modi

Rapprochement between two nations a better way

Srinagar

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a dialogue process with Pakistan at the earliest as the “key for peace” was with the neighbouring country. Speaking at a function organised by a group of Kashmiri Pandits owing allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mufti said that war was never an option.

“Reconciliation is the mantra which we need to follow and therefore, I request Modi to engage with Pakistan,” she said.

“We need to take an assurance from the neighbouring country that they should not be allowing their soil to be used against India. After all, we all know that the key for peace is in Pakistan. They have been pushing terrorists into the state,” she said.

She advised people not to watch debates on television channels which only foment hatred between the two warring nations as well as the Muslims of Kashmir and the rest of the country. “Those, sitting in studios and pontificating the nation, are only interested in the TRP ratings and not finding solution to the problem.

“Many a time I wonder who are these people who talk so much on television. Are they even aware of the ground realities,” she queried. Mehbooba said that every second day daggers are out and a war hysteria is created.

She said policy of rapprochement, the Chief Minister said, as adopted by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee needs to be kept alive and taken forward.

“Reconciliation, and not acrimony, is the way ahead, she said while advocating opening of historic routes across Jammu & Kashmir so that the State becomes a gateway to Central Asia as it used to be in the past. An idea has to be replaced with a better idea. Why can’t the Sharda Peth, which has been an ancient seat of learning, be thrown open to people. Why can’t our country, using our locational advantage, take benefit of all economic activities going on in the region to embark on a new path of progress, equity and peace. Wars and acrimony only add up scars but the peaceful engagements bring home the much needed healing”, she said.

She also appealed for a reconciliation between the Kashmiri Muslims and Pandit community. “I know you people had to leave your homes under difficult situations. You people have suffered but so do have those who are their in Kashmir.

“Don’t wait for the return of ideal conditions, we have to create these jointly. Your Muslim brethren are fighting a situation there, come back and let us fight shoulder to shoulder”, she said adding while the members of Pandit community had to leave their homes unfortunately, their Muslim brethren suffered equally with deaths and destruction.—Agencies