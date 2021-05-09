Stars express feelings as world observes Mother’s Day 2021

Mother’s Day is being celebrated across the world including Pakistan to honour the mothers for their selfless love for their children.

A support system, a hero, a fighter, an anchor, a best friend – these are just many names for a mother. As the world celebrates Mother’s Day,

Pakistan celebrities took to social media to share their feelings for what they call them their hero, fighter, a best-friend, and mums.

Singer Hadiqa Kiani in a Instagaram post said, “Piyari ama. Grateful for every day with my incredible mother. My mother, Khawar, has lived an awe-inspiring life of an educator, a poet, a fighter and a hero. She continues to be my source of strength and love. So grateful to be able to be with her every day.”

Actor Imran Abbas in his post wrote, “Beshuk Jannat Maañ ke qadmon ke neechay hai”. I am nothing without you Maañ Ji, my “Jannat” ! May I always keep kissing your feet till I am alive.. Happy Mother’s Day to every mother around the world”.

Shaan Shahid, who recently lost his mother, Neelo, prayed, “May all the mothers of the world be healthy and have a long life. May they never go away.”

#HappyMothersDay the hand that prayed and guided me .. the arms that held me safe from all the tempests of life.. Thankyou ♥️🙏🏼for always being with me . May ALLAH honour you 🙏🏼 in heavens for being the greatest mother….I♥️U pic.twitter.com/ya6ySYIw31 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) May 8, 2021

