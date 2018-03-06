Starc, Hazlewood swing Australia to 118-run win against South Africa

Durban

Mitchell Starc missed out on a hat-trick but Australia had little trouble in wrapping up a 118-run win on the fifth morning in Durban, where they took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Bad light had halted Australia’s march to victory on the fourth evening with just one wicket required, so it was possible that it could have taken just a single ball to end the game on day five. In the end, it took 22 deliveries.

Josh Hazlewood confirmed the result by trapping Quinton de Kock lbw for 83 in the fourth over of the day, as South Africa were dismissed for 298. Morne Morkel finished not out on 3. Starc had been denied the chance to bowl for a hat-trick late on day four after he bowled Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada with what became his last two balls of the day, as the umpires declared that the light was sufficient only for spin bowling. He instead bowled for his hat-trick with the first ball of the fifth day and rapped de Kock on the pads, but the ball was sliding down leg.

The result gives Australia a good start as they aim to maintain their remarkable record of having not lost a Test series in South Africa since readmission The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. . The teams now move on to Port Elizabeth for the second Test, which begins on Friday.

Just before the rapid conclusion of the match, however, video footage emerged showing Aussie firebrand Warner pointing and directing a verbal barrage at De Kock during Sunday’s play at Kingsmead before he was restrained and pulled away by his teammates. The incident reportedly took place as the players were returning to their dressing rooms at tea.

“CA (Cricket Australia) is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said in a statement. “CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further until that has been done.”

The Australians had earlier been criticised for their ebullient celebration of the dramatic run-out of Proteas’ star batsman AB de Villiers. De Villiers was run out for nought after being involved in a mix-up with opening batsman Aiden Markram, with Warner playing a key fielding role in securing the crucial wicket. The vice-captain then led ecstatic celebrations with his teammates as Nathan Lyon, who had knocked off the bails, dropped the ball towards a sprawled De Villiers as he ran over to join them. In a statement issued by Cricket South Africa on Monday, team manager Mohammed Moosajee said: “It’s rather unfortunate that the incident took place and certainly not in the spirit of the game. —AFP