Star-studded commentary panel revealed for PSL 3

Karachi

A star-studded commentators’ line-up, bigger and better than before, will grace the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting in Dubai from February 22.

PSL household names Ramiz Raja, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins and Bazid Khan would be joined by Australian stars Michael Slater and Damien Fleming. Former West Indian Test opener Daren Ganga would also be making his PSL commentating debut.

Slater and Fleming were stars of Australia’s champion Test and ODI teams of the late 1990s. Since retirement, the duo has travelled around the world lending their voice to leading cricket tournaments including ICC events.

Ganga, who played 48 Tests, 35 ODIs and a solitary T20I for his team, has established himself in the commentator’s box with his excellent delivery and cricketing expertise.

PSL 2018 commentators: Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Damien Fleming, Daren Ganga, and Alan Wilkins.

Match tickets for the 13 Sharjah matches of the Third edition of the Pakistan Super League are up for sale now.

There will be two legs played at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The first leg begins with a match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on Thursday February 28, the second leg will commence from Tuesday March 13 with a match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday.

Ticket details for the Dubai leg and games in Pakistan would be announced later, he added. Ticket rates for Sharjah (Weekday Single Match): North Stand AED 20, East Stand AED 40,

West Stand AED 70, Members Enclosure AED 150

Ticket rates for Sharjah (Weekend Single Match): North Stand AED 30, East Stand AED 50, West Stand AED 90, Members Enclosure AED 180

Ticket rates for Sharjah (Weekend Double Match): North Stand AED 40, East Stand AED 60,

West Stand AED 100, Members Enclosure AED 200 Tickets can be booked on-line on: http://www.q-tickets.com/psl2018 Tickets can also be bought from various locations all over the UAE.—APP