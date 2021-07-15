Star couple Shoaib Malik, Sania Miraz receive golden visas for UAE

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza, Dubai-based Indian tennis star, have been granted the 10-year UAE Golden Visa.

Sania Mirza, who is known to have single-handedly placed Indian women’s tennis on the global map, is currently in London to take part in Wimbledon 2021.

After receiving the honorary visa, the tennis player commented: “First of all I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship & General authority of sports Dubai for giving us the Dubai Golden Visa. Dubai is extremely close to me and my family.”

“This is my second home and we are looking forward to spending more time here. Being one of the few selected citizen from India, this brings an absolute honour to us. This will also give us an opportunity to work on our tennis and cricket sports academy which we are aiming to open in the next couple of months,” she said.

Shoaib Malik is an all-rounder that has played in 35 Tests, 287 one-day internationals and 116 T20I for Pakistan.

The sporting power couple is also keen on launching entrepreneurial venture in the sports industry in Dubai.