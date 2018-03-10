Through your respected newspaper I’d like to voice my concern about standard of beauty in our society. In our society white skin is considered to be the standard of beauty, people with white skin are taken to be smarter, more beautiful and intelligent than the ones with dark skin. There are lots of companies advertising the use of fairness creams and a lotion basically projecting in minds of people that somehow white and fair skin is superior.

The biggest issue that emerges from this problem is when a family looking for a daughter in law to get their son married demand for a girl with fair skin. Instead of considering her good habits and good education they judge her from colour of the skin. It literally shatters the dreams and hopes of that poor girl, pushing her into self pitying and compelling her to use fairness creams and beauty products. Allah made us equal and also said all humans are equal. So why does this prejudice exist? Why is discrimination based on skin colour is so common in our society? I hope my message will get to people through your esteemed newspaper.

AMNAH MASROOR

Via email

