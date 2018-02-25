Standard Life Aberdeen sells insurance unit to Phoenix

London

Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) has agreed to sell the bulk of its insurance business to Phoenix Group for £3.24bn ($4.5bn), allowing it to focus on savings and investment products.

SLA will receive £2.3bn in cash and a 19.9% stake in Phoenix, which is raising £1bn to fund the deal to become Europe’s largest manager of books of mature business from insurance companies.

The sale is part of a long-standing drive by the Standard Life business to exit insurance, which carries onerous capital rules as a result of the industry’s European Solvency II rules.

Standard Life merged with Aberdeen Asset Management last year in an £11bn deal.

By exiting insurance, SLA has also cleared one of the hurdles to regaining control of a £109bn investment mandate from Lloyds Banking Group, which the bank last week said it was pulling due to competition concerns linked to their shared insurance businesses.

At 0940 GMT, shares in SLA were up 1.3% at 391 pence, among the top gainers on the FTSE 100 index albeit it off earlier highs, with several analysts saying the deal price fell short of their valuation Phoenix shares, meanwhile, were up 5.3% to lead gainers in the mid-cap index.

“We expect the capital generated from the acquisition to be deployed in buybacks and/or deals.” said Exane analyst Arnaud Giblat in a note to clients, flagging an ‘outperform’ rating. The deal will see Phoenix, which traces its history to the foundation of Phoenix Life Assurance in 1782, take on the £158bn in assets in SLA’s Standard Life Assurance Limited.—Agencies