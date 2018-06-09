Standard Chartered organises Iftaar for children

Staff Reporter

Karachi

One of the main pillars of our brand promise, Here for good, is contributing effectively to the communities in which we work and live. Standard Chartered recognises the integral importance of building and supporting sustainable communities, not only for its own stakeholders but for the public at large.

As part of Standard Chartered’s sustainability efforts, the Bank organised an Iftaar for 1200 less privileged children of HOPE foundation. This is the fourth year where the Bank has supported HOPE Foundation in organising this Iftaar.