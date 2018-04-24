Standard Chartered, Emirates launch Debit Card

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Standard Chartered and Emirates airline unveiled a new Emirates Standard Chartered Debit Card for their shared customers. The new card is an extension of the partnership between the two companies which was announced last year with the launch of a co-brand Credit Card.

Designed to meet the different needs of a diverse client base, the Emirates Standard Chartered Debit Card will allow clients to enjoy an array of exclusive privileges and world-class services from both Standard Chartered and Emirates airline.

The Emirates Standard Chartered Debit card allows customers to earn Skyward Miles with everyday transactions such as eating out at restaurants, shopping online and petrol purchases. In addition, customers enjoy better Miles earning rates on Emirates flight ticket bookings. The card also gives customers multiple travel benefits such as access to airport lounges in Pakistan and complimentary airport transfers in Pakistan.

Commenting on the launch, Shazad Dada, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said: “We are delighted to launch Pakistan’s first international airline co-branded Debit card. Our experience with Emirates has been filled with excitement, success and innovation, for us and our clients. We endeavour to deliver products and services based on the needs and aspirations of our clients and truly believe that with the Emirates Standard Chartered debit card your best travel experience is closer than you think.”

Jabr Al Azeeby, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said: “Our journey in Pakistan has been defined by progressive investment, partnership and growth. We constantly try to improve and innovate our product and services. This partnership with Standard Chartered and the launch of our co-branded debit card will go a long way in further enhancing the travel experience of our Pakistani customers.”