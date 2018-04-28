Standard Chartered announces profits before tax of Rs4.2b

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited has announced its Q1 2018 profits before tax of Rs4.2 billion.

The Bank’s total deposits grew by 8 percent, whereas current and saving accounts grew by 9per cent since the start of this year.

The Standard Chartered Bank reported a profit before tax of Rs4.2 billion compared to Rs4.1 billion for the same period last year. Total revenue remained resilient, recording a growth of 1per cent despite reduced margins and re-pricing within the investments portfolio. However, client revenue has increased and is up by 8per cent year on year.

Total administrative costs continue to be well managed through operational efficiencies and disciplined spending with a decrease of 1 percent from comparative period last year.

All businesses have positive momentum in client income with strong growth in underlying drivers. This is evident from a pickup in net advances, which have grown by 7 percent since the start of this year. This was a result of a targeted strategy to build profitable, high quality and sustainable portfolios.

With a diversified product base, the Bank is well positioned to cater to the needs of its clients. On the liabilities side, the Bank’s total deposits grew by 8per cent, whereas current and saving accounts grew by 9per cent since the start of this year.

The continuous increase in low-cost deposits has significantly supported the Bank’s performance with current and savings accounts comprising 93per cent of the deposit base.

The Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited, Shazad Dada said, “These results demonstrate the diversity and resilience of our business. Fundamentally we have given a strong financial performance in the first quarter supported by positive trajectories in client income, net advances and deposits.

“We have made steady progress in further strengthening our control and compliance environment by focusing on our people, culture and systems. We are fully committed to delivering sustained growth by consistently focusing on developing best in class product suite and services, keeping our clients at the centre of everything we do,” he added.