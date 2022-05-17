Standard Chartered announces launch of SCWomenInTech Cohort 4

After three successful years in Pakistan, Standard Chartered Bank in partnership withINNOVentures Global (Pvt.) Limited, announced the launch the Cohort 4 of SCWomeninTech

SC Womenin Tech (WiT) supports female-led entrepreneurial teams with business management training, mentoring and seed funding. The WiT programme is designed to help address gender disparity in the technology sector and to use technology to tackle social challenges faced by communities. They are an important part of our entrepreneurship offering within Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, our global initiative to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion.

In Pakistan, this initiative was launched in 2019 and so far out of the 700+ participating enterprises, 66 female founders have graduated and 19 of them have also received seed funding.Through this programme the Bank focuses on capacity building for women-owned small enterprises.

Commenting on this launch Mr. Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said, “I feel privileged to announce the launch of Cohort 4 of the SCWiT, curated with the objective of removing barriers, providing opportunities and furthering financial inclusion for women in Pakistan, which is a key priority of the Government and State Bank of Pakistan as well.