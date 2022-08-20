Stand with ‘nation, not thieves’: Imran

The PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, on Saturday called on the “neutrals” to stand with the nation, justice and Pakistan, instead of “thieves”, referring to government leaders.

The PTI chief was addressing a party rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park (Fatima Jinnah Park) to express solidarity with party leader Shahbaz Gill and record a protest against the “blatant fascism prevalent under the imported regime!”.

“I’m asking and want to say to the neutrals [that] this is a matter of the country. It’s very important for you to stand with the nation, justice and Pakistan and not these thieves (government leaders).”

Imran said he wanted to ask the neutrals if they were “really neutral”.

He alleged that whenever police officials were questioned about current events, they said they were not at fault and had gotten “orders from behind”.

“When I asked Islamabad police that ‘tell me what did you do [to Shahbaz Gill]’, I got an answer that ‘we did nothing, we got a boot from behind to follow orders’.”

Similarly, Imran alleged that when the time had come to pursue action and register cases against Lahore’s deputy inspector general of police and capital city police officer for their treatment of PTI workers on May 25, “so our people there [in the Punjab government] got afraid and said: ‘we got telephone [calls] from there to not touch them.’”

Earlier, Imran started his address by claiming that “terror is being spread among the people to make them slaves,” adding that what happened with Gill wasn’t because of what he said since coalition leaders in the government had “said much more than that to really deal damage to the army”.

Imran alleged that Gill was “caught and tortured” to send a message and frighten the people that if he could be broken mentally then anyone could.